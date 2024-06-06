An elderly woman doing laundry by the riverbank in the town of Bataraza was found dead after she was attacked by a crocodile and dragged one kilometer away from where she was last seen in Barangay Malitub.

A report from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) said 60-year-old Monelba Sariol’s body was found around 1 p.m. on June 5, a few hours after she was attacked.

Based on the town police’s investigation, Sariol reportedly went to the river in Malitub to do laundry. However, around 11 a.m., resident Hambran Jaafar Hamja allegedly saw her lifeless body in the mouth of a crocodile, being carried away by it.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) spokesperson Jovic Fabello said they dispatched their team to the area to verify the report. They have confirmed with the police and Sariol’s family that she indeed died due to a crocodile attack.

Fabello explained that there are four possible reasons why crocodiles attack — hunting for food, defending their territory, defending their nest, and mistaken identity.

“The crocodile breeding season typically spans from March to September. However, among these factors, it’s likely that the crocodile attack in Malitub occurred due to the animal defending its territory or mistaken identity,” he said, noting that crocodiles are stealthy ambush predators, making it possible that the victim didn’t detect its presence.

The attack on the elderly woman was the fourth to be recorded this year by the PCSDS, a multi-sectoral and inter-agency body responsible for the implementation of the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan Act, also known as Republic Act 7611.

The third attack the PCSDS recorded since January this year happened on May 25, but it wasn’t widely reported. Fabello said the victim was 18-year-old Normelito Siplan of Brgy. Sapa, which is also a municipality in Bataraza.

The victim, along with three other fishermen, went night fishing at the mouth of the Sapa River. Around 11 p.m., his companions became alarmed when they noticed their boat, which was tied to the victim’s waist, being pulled away from the shallow area.

“We reiterate our call for residents in Bataraza, as well as in Balabac, to be vigilant to save themselves from attacks. As much as possible, avoid going to the rivers during the crocodile breeding season to prevent attacks,” he added.

He said they continue to raise awareness among locals in the two municipalities about the presence of crocodiles and the necessary safety measures.

Fabello stressed that residents should be aware of areas where crocodiles are commonly found and follow local advisories and warnings about crocodile activity.