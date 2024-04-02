A senior citizen resident of Barangay 4 in the town of Roxas was brought to the hospital yesterday, April 1, after being involved in a motorcycle collision around 10 a.m.

The victim was identified as Emelio Bensurto, 76, a resident of the said barangay, while the other party was Ezra Dan Parangue, 55, a meat vendor residing in Brgy. New Barbacan in the same town.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) stated that the collision happened as Bensurto was traveling north to south along the road from Poblacion to Barangay 4, while Parangue, heading from the market, was approaching the intersection in a west to east direction.

As a result of the incident, Bensurto sustained a head injury and was taken to Roxas Medicare Hospital by the town’s disaster response team.

As of this writing, it was learned from the PPPO that Bensurto needed to be transferred to a hospital in Puerto Princesa City for further treatment. As of now, there is no update on his condition.