An elderly woman crossing the road was hit by a motorcycle yesterday morning in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas town in Northern Palawan.

According to a report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office, the elderly woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital on November 13 after being hit by a motorcycle driven by Rowin Sederio Cadelina, 33 years old.

The initial investigation stated that the motorcycle, traveling from Barangay Dumarao to Barangay Minara in the same town, accidentally collided with the pedestrian as she was crossing the national road.

As a result, the victim sustained injuries to various parts of her body and was transported to Roxas Medicare Hospital by her husband for medical treatment.

The driver and the passenger on the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, and the motorcycle is currently in the custody of the local police.