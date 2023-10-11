A resident narrowly avoided a potentially deadly crocodile attack on Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Sumbiling, within the town of Bataraza.

Oyong Miranda, 71, was washing his feet in the river behind his house when a crocodile suddenly lunged at him, sinking its teeth into his right knee.

Councilor Saramhel Armal said Wednesday that the victim suffered a significant bite and has several wounds on his body.

He said they estimated that the crocodile was over two arms’ length long. Miranda successfully managed to escape after defending himself against the animal.

“Hindi niya namalayan talaga na mayroong buwaya doon sa binabaan niyang tubig. Bigla lang siyang sinakmal, sa likod lang ng bahay nila ang ilog,” Armal told Palawan News.

“Nasa 13 po ang mga tahi niya sa tuhod kasi medyo malaki talaga ang kagat,” he added.

The barangay immediately rushed the victim to the Rio Tuba hospital to receive treatment for the injuries sustained from the crocodile bite.

Armal said that following the incident, their barangay cautioned the community, especially children, to avoid swimming in the river.

Earlier, there was an incident where a woman gathering shells at the river’s entrance in Barangay Canipaan, Rizal town, was attacked by a crocodile.

Anthony Lorenzo, the disaster risk reduction officer in Rizal, reported that Mylen Para, 32, faced this attack on October 3 but fortunately managed to escape with a bite on her wrist.