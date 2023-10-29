An 80-year-old man was killed in a hacking incident on October 28 in Barangay Poblacion, San Vicente in northern Palawan.

Cemoto Ortigueza, a resident of Sitio Panindigan, Brgy. Poblacion, was attacked a suspect identified only as “Alias Boy” at around 1:16 p.m. He was attacked near the suspect’s mother’s house.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the assailant used a bolo to attack Ortigueza, causing him serious wounds.

Emergency services responded quickly, with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of San Vicente rescue team transporting the victim to the San Vicente District Hospital. However, he was declared dead at around 4:20 p.m. by the attending physician.

Following the attack, Alias Boy fled the scene with the weapon. Police personnel from the town are currently conducting a manhunt to apprehend him.

The suspect’s mother reported that her son has been dealing with mental health issues, which could have caused him to hack the elderly victim.