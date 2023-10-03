The Elderly Filipino Week 2023 officially kicked off in Puerto Princesa on Monday, October 1 and will run until October 7 with the theme “Honoring the Invaluable Legacy of Filipino Senior Citizens.”

The celebration began with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Immaculate Concepcion Parish Cathedral, followed by a Walk for Peace Parade leading to Mendoza Park, where the opening program took place.

Various Senior Citizen Associations from different barangays in the city participated in the activities.

Other activities under the Elderly Filipino Week in Puerto Princesa includes medical missions, contests, livelihood training, and a Mr. & Ms. Forever Young 2023 pageant, culminating in barangay celebrations and parties.