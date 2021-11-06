[UPDATED] National security adviser Hermogenes Esperon said on Thursday during his visit to Puerto Princesa that 35 barangays in Palawan will receive their Barangay Development Program (BDP) funds in 2022.

For this year, the provincial government has already received the amount of P160 million for the 2021 BDP for eight barangays, according to a letter from the Bureau of Treasury (BOT) obtained by Palawan News.

The barangays with ongoing BDP projects are Samariniana, Salogon, Saraza, and Amas in Brooke’s Point; Abaroan, Dumarao, and Magara in Roxas, and Kemdeng in San Vicente. Each received P20 million.

The BDP, which is the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict’s (NTF-ELCAC) flagship program, aims to fund improvements in barangays that have been reportedly affected by the armed insurgency.

Esperon said in a speech that there are currently eight barangays in Palawan implementing their BDP, and also bared plans for next year’s BDP allocation.

The Notice of Authority to Debit Account Issued addressed to Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez regarding the P160 million that will cover the funding requirement for the implementation of priority programs and projects from the NTF ELCAC.

“Sa taong ito, walong barangay ng Palawan ang nagpapatupad ng mga barangay development projects. Sa susunod na taon, mayroong 54 dito sa MIMAROPA, 35 sa Palawan. Sa kabuuan, mayroong 1,406 barangays sa buong bansa na makikinabang sa BDP sa 2022,” he said.

He added that President Rodrigo Duterte already approved the BDP budget for the 1,406 barangays in 2022 as early as March this year, and is already in the national expenditure program for the amount of P28.12 billion.

Esperon previously reported to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that around P500 million worth of projects in the MIMAROPA region is now in the implementation stage. Nationwide, a total of 822 barangays were targeted as recipients for the 2021 BDP, with a total of P16.28 million worth of funding from the national government.

According to the task’s force website, the BDP is meant to fund projects such as farm-to-market roads, school building construction, water and sanitation systems, health clinics, reconstruction of public spaces, and electrification of rural communities.