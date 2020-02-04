ELAC calls city gov’t attention on alleged ‘illegally constructed road’ in Bacungan

The Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) on Monday claimed that the illegal road construction is cutting through the natural forest in Sitio Talaudyong.

An environmental non-government organization (NGO) called the attention of local authorities for an alleged “illegally constructed road” at Sitio Talaudyong in Barangay Bacungan.

“Similar to some areas in the province of Palawan, road construction activities in Puerto Princesa City have been taking place without due regard to environmental considerations and safety,” the statement said.

ELAC maintained that no environmental compliance certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) was issued, nor a strategic environmental plan (SEP) clearance from Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) was given.

Jovic Fabello, PCSD spokesperson, on Tuesday, affirmed ELAC’s claim and confirmed that no SEP clearance was issued pointing out that the previous joint preliminary investigation with the city government yielded to an earlier cease and desist order (CDO) issued.

“Wala talaga silang SEP clearance and maraming violation. Hindi rin yan kasama sa work plan ng city. As far as I can remember, a CDO was issued before against the construction,” he said.

In a copy of the city development plan and list of SEP clearances obtained by Palawan News, the area remains a “restricted use zone” and was not made available for infrastructure projects.

A joint investigation team will be put together by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), PCSD, and other environment-concerned agencies for an ocular inspection on the claimed violations assessing the severity of damages incurred by the illegal activities.

However, no schedule was provided yet as the joint task force is still on the “early” investigation process.

