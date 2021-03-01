El Nido’s Nacpan Beach listed among top Asian beaches

The online travel company TripAdvisor has included Nacpan Beach in El Nido among its list of Top 25 Beaches in Asia.

The global travel platform ranked Nacpan Beach #18 on its list based on its survey of travelers and tourists.

“A long coastline, golden sand, beautiful crystal waters and a completely virgin landscape make a visit to this place unforgettable!” TripAdvisor wrote on its review of Nacpan Beach.

Boracay’s While Beach also made it to 12th place in the same list.

The Agonda Beach of India took the top spot followed by Cavellosim Beach in India, Ngapali Beach of Myanmar, Kelingking Beach of Bali, Indonesia, Radhanagar Beach of Havelock Island, Andamar, and Nicobar Islands.

Also included in the list were Yonaha Maehama Beach in Miyakojima, Japan, Cox’s Bazar Beach of Bangladesh, Bentota Beach in Sri Lanka, Khlong Muang Beach and Coconut Beach in Thailand, Haeundae Beach in South Korea, Varca and Varkala Beach in India, Long Beach in Krabi Province, Kata Noi Beach and Nai Harn Beach in Thailand, Mirissa Beach and Hikkaduwa in Sri Lanka, Indonesia’s Nusa Dua and Sanur Beach, Cenang Beach in Malaysia, An Bang Beach in Vietnam and My Khe Beach in Vietnam.

“Yeah, we wish we were there, too. White sands, rugged coastlines, the works—these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long,” Tripadvisor said.

The town of El Nido earlier garnered 9th place in Condé Nast’s Traveler’s 25 Best Island Beaches in the World: 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards list.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts