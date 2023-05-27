Hidden Beach, tucked away in the picturesque town of El Nido has earned another feat for the province of Palawan after securing the third spot on the World’s 50 Best Beaches list curated by pharmaceutical company Banana Boat.

Banana Boat’s World’s 50 Best Beaches list, which involved the collaboration of beach ambassadors, global travel influencers, journalists, editors, and agents, meticulously evaluated numerous stunning coastlines worldwide.

The Hidden Beach stood out following the acclaimed Lucky Bay in Australia and Anse Source d’Argent in Seychelles.

Described as a truly exceptional destination, the list praised the Hidden Beach for its unparalleled beauty and unique characteristics, nestled behind majestic limestone cliffs, remains hidden from plain sight and accessible only by boat and a brief swim through a small opening.

The description also highlighted the crystal-clear, shallow waters embraced by white sands, framed by magnificent limestone walls adorned with lush greenery and swaying palms.

Such remarkable attributes earned Hidden Beach resounding acclaim from the beach experts who participated in the selection process.

The World 50 Best Beaches has recommended visitors to explore Hidden Beach between December and April, although the beach welcomes tourists throughout the year with its pleasant average temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

“This cove is well-protected from wind and waves, making it ideal for jumping into the ocean. March and April are the summer seasons in the Philippines, which means more travelers during this time. If you want to avoid the crowds, you might want to skip these months,” the list read.

