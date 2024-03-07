Hidden Beach, nestled in the town of El Nido, has again earned its place among the world’s finest shorelines, securing a spot on Condé Nast Traveller’s list of the “34 Best Beaches in the World.”

In the rankings penned by award-winning freelance journalist Lizzie Pook on February 23, Hidden Beach clinched the 19th position among the world’s top beach destinations, with Pook noting, “it’s not quite hidden anymore.”

“But this beach still makes its mark as one of the world’s best,” she said in the article she wrote for the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

“Palawan is filled with pristinely beautiful spots, but Hidden Beach—surrounded by imposing limestone cliffs and startlingly bone-white sand—is separated from the turquoise ocean by a small keyhole-like opening, through which visitors must climb in order to access the lagoon,” she described.

In 2023, Hidden Beach claimed the third spot on the World’s 50 Best Beaches list, curated by the pharmaceutical company Banana Boat. It distinguished itself after the renowned Lucky Bay in Australia and Anse Source d’Argent in the Seychelles.

Highlighted as an extraordinary destination, the Banana Boat list commended Hidden Beach for its incomparable beauty and distinctive features.

In a post Thursday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) recognized Hidden Beach’ inclusion in the Condé Nast list.

“The Department of Tourism is celebrating yet another recognition received by El Nido, Palawan’s Hidden Beach, as renowned travel media company Condé Nast Traveller shortlisted the tourist-favorite and award-winning destination as part of its global ‘best beaches’ list this year,” the department stated.