The El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ENCCI) has launched a signature campaign to draw the national government’s attention to the frequent power outages that have gripped the prime tourist town, affecting businesses and the daily lives of residents.

Earlier, on June 25, the ENCCI wrote to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., requesting intervention to resolve the daily blackouts in El Nido.

ENCCI Chairman Engr. Leonides Echague and President Conrado David posted in the El Nido Forum Facebook group on Tuesday, July 9, addressed to the community members. He stated that they received a reply from the National Power Corporation (Napocor), but the government-owned and controlled corporation only acknowledged four blackouts in May and June 2024.

He refuted this claim, asserting that the town experienced numerous blackouts, often everyday in the early hours of the morning.

“It is evident that our community has experienced frequent blackouts, often daily, which can be verified on the El Nido Eel page, especially during the early hours of the morning,” the group said.

The group is demanding an immediate remedy and accountability from Napocor and the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) over the state of power service in the town.

Napocor has powered the El Nido Diesel Power Plant since 2009, and has added a six-megawatt diesel-powered generator set to the system since May 2023.

In their reply to ENCCI’s inquiry on July 4, Napocor claimed that ENCCI has “somewhat overstated” the power outages, of which only four was noted by their company due to the disruptions in the rental Aggreko high voltage cables used by the plant.

Given the situation, ENCCI is now collecting signatures for a petition to address pressing issue.

“Your support is crucial in bringing about the necessary changes to ensure reliable and consistent electric services in our community. We encourage you to sign our petition letter, which is available at all Farmacia Comprendio branches. Together, we can make a difference and improve the quality of life in El Nido,” he stated.