The local government of El Nido has vowed to address the town’s water quality issue to answer recent concerns about the health and safety of tourists.

In a statement, the municipal government said El Nido Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim has already issued an executive order creating a task team that will focus on the rehabilitation of their water ways.

A budget of P10 million has also been allocated for the restoration effort.

This followed tales of visitors being brought to hospitals in El Nido and Puerto Princesa after allegedly ingesting something contaminated in town.

The local government unit (LGU) stated that under the initiative, they will strictly enforce the rules and policies pertaining to preserving good water quality.

This includes a requirement that all establishments collect water samples to guarantee that the water they use is not contaminated. Violators, particularly those operating illegally without a business permit, may face closure.

Lim appealed for the cooperation of the stakeholders, including their participation in meetings and consultations.

“Huwag nating balewalain ang ating rehabilitasyon, sama-sama tayo, tulong-tulong tayo,” she said.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) in the MIMAROPA region reported 567 cases of diarrhea that tourists acquired during their stay in the town in 2022.

