For easier access to tourism-related information, the local government of El Nido launched its first-ever mobile application named “El Nido Tourism.”

During the Travel Expo at SM City Puerto Princesa this week, Municipal Tourism Officer Sharmaine Nur said the app is equipped with all details and information frequently asked by the tourists coming to the town.

According to its Facebook Page, the app contains a list of DOT accredited accommodations and other business establishments with its contact information.

Tourists may also book their travel with provided details on existing health protocols to the town using the app.

- Advertisement -

“This is a travel app funded by the Department of Tourism through the local government of El Nido,” Nur said.

“This will be continuously updated as part of [our] goal to upgrade services to best serve its clientele safely and effectively during the recovery period,” she added.

Aside from its elnidotourism.ph website, the QR-coded tourism ID is also available in the mobile app.

The mobile app is available on the app store and play store for free.