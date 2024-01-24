A resident of El Nido working as a tour guide was apprehended by authorities for contravening a barangay protection order, which had been obtained by his former live-in partner to prohibit him from contacting her.

He was identified by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) as Nilo, 33, a Barangay Maligaya resident, and the complainant is his live-in partner, Vida, 29, a sales representative.

When personnel from the El Nido Municipal Police Station arrested Nilo, they found a homemade rifle in the house he was staying in, and upon searching him, a sachet of marijuana was recovered from his pocket.

Based on the PPO report, Vida called the El Nido MPS in the early hours of January 23 to complain about Nilo allegedly violating the barangay protection order to harm her.

Nilo will face charges related to the violation of Section 21 of the Republic Act (RA) 9262 for disregarding the barangay protection order, violation of RA 10591 for illegal possession of a firearm, and RA 9165 for the confiscated sachet of marijuana.

The suspect is placed under the custody of El Nido MPS for documentation and proper disposition.