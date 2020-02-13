El Nido to open community hospital next month

EL NIDO, Palawan — The municipal government here is preparing to open its 50-bed capacity community hospital in Barangay Pasadeña next month to provide medical services to residents, said municipal administrative officer Raffy Cabate.

“Matagal na nating ipinagdadasal ito na magkaroon at mabuksan na natin ang ating El Nido Community Hospital (ENCH),” Cabate said.

In preparation for the opening, Cabate said they have already started hiring personnel who will form the community hospital’s workforce. Positions are open to midwives, nurses, and other health-related expertise.

He said the ENCH is a primary category health institution for first aid treatment and minor admittance.

“Wala munang mga major operation dito habang hinihintay pa natin ang ating ambulansya at iba pang kagamitan. In the meantime, alalay muna sa atin ang Rescue 165 upang i-assist and ating mga pasyente,” Cabate added.

Cabate said aside from Rescue 165, doctors and specialists from the province and Manila have committed to come on alternate schedules to assist in the needs of the hospital and the patients.

“Ito ay habang hinihintay pa natin ang mga doctor mula sa probinsya,” Cabate added.

The fund to construct the community hospital came from the municipal government, the provincial government, and the Department of Health (DOH).

Related

About the Author Bella Mutia