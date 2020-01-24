El Nido sewage treatment plant on schedule for completion

Municipal administrator Raffy Cabate on Friday confirmed that the centralized STP is at 45% completion and is expected to be functional by the last quarter of 2020.

The El Nido municipal government is eyeing to complete the construction of its sewage treatment plant (STP) by October 2020, in compliance with the rehabilitation program set forth by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Departmental of the Interiors and Local Government (DILG).

“Mid-2021 matatapos ‘yong STP pero magkakaroon ng dry-run starting October para malaman kung may mga kulang pa ba sa mga infrastructure na naitayo,” he said.

Based on the latest record from the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO), the centralized STP, which will rely on a series of huge underground cluster tanks all around town, has a processing capacity of around 2,500 cubic meters per day (CMD).

Business establishments and households will be able to tap into the designated cluster tanks connected through sewage connections which will then undergo the treatment process before it goes back on the mainstream water easement zones.

Henry Adornado, regional executive director of DENR, in an earlier press statement, said that the programs lined up were extensive citing the re-walling of the Buena Suerte creek, identification of new sanitary landfill, construction of collection tank for wastewater, and installation of sewage treatment plant facility.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) started the El Nido Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Task Force on November 2018 following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to temporarily close Boracay and eyed for the rehabilitation of the country’s top tourism destinations including the El Nido town.

