El Nido has established a new record in tourism by welcoming 500,408 visitors as of December 27, the municipal government said.

The data is from the Tourism Live Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals (TourListA) of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Mimaropa. TourListA is a web-based information system that gathers data on tourist arrivals from accommodation establishments (AEs) and tourist attractions (TAs) in the region.

Sharmaine Nur, the head of tourism in the town, said on Thursday that El Nido’s accomplishment represents an important milestone for them, noting that it mirrors the joint efforts of their organization and the private sector to attract visitors effectively.

“Businesses and employment are also thriving. Pero syempre, we should not and cannot be complacent to the point na we will stop improving our tourism products and services—tuloy tuloy pa rin ang capacity development programs for the private sector,” Nur told Palawan News.

Back in August, El Nido’s tourism authorities reported that the scenic town has surpassed its prior record of 311,724 visitors from the peak year of 2019 by hosting 328,091 tourists already.

Nur said they are currently working on enhancing tourism infrastructure and supporting the rehabilitation of El Nido to ensure the sustainability of their primary industry. In addition, they are in the process of amending their tourism code and the Eco-Tourism Development Fee (ETDF).

The ETDF is an environmental tax levied on tourists visiting El Nido. According to a municipal council ordinance enacted in 2009, tourists are required to pay a one-time fee of P200, which grants them access to all tourist destinations within the municipality for a duration of 10 days.

For stays exceeding this period, a higher ETDF is charged.

On the other hand, residents of Palawan are eligible for a reduced fee.

The rise in tourist visits to El Nido is attributed not only to successful marketing strategies that draw in both international and local travelers but primarily to its captivating natural beauty, including breathtaking landscapes, unspoiled beaches, and rich marine life.

The collaboration between government agencies, local communities, and private sector partners has enhanced the tourist experience.

But despite this, the municipal tourism of the town understands that the competition is now more intense.

“It is very important for the business sector to continue to innovate and improve their offerings and services para maka navigate sa competition. Unfortunately, it’s no longer business as usual. Kailangan talagang mag-level up para hindi kainin ng competition,” she said.