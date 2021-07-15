El Nido selected anew among 50 Best Beaches by travel website

Despite the ongoing challenges that COVID-19 has posed to El Nido’s tourism market, the town has been included in the Big 7 Travel’s “50 Best Beaches in the World” list for this year.

Big 7 Travel is a content creator website of the latest travel trends and guides in the world.

Vaerøy Beach in Norway via Big 7 Travel

In a post on its website two days ago, Big 7 Travel ranked El Nido to be the 5th best beach in the world owing to its “cluster of 45 islands” and its famous Secret Lagoon.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water and soft sand,” it posted.

“It feels untouched, with white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” it added.

The list of the world’s best beaches was produced using a combination of media scores, official Blue Flag sites, and editorial inputs from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, it said.

“It’s a diverse list, with black sandy shores, city beaches, and plenty of islands. From Myanmar to Mauritius, consider this your essential vacation guide,” Big 7 Travel said.

The remote Vaerøy Beach in Norway, which is on an island that belongs to the Lofoten archipelago, with just a small number of residents, made it first on the list. It was followed by Whitehaven Beach in Whitsunday Islands, Australia, and Fig Tree Bay in Protaras, Cyprus.

