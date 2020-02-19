El Nido seeks trike ban exemption from DOTr

Traffic Management Group (TMG) supervisor retired colonel Silverio Bacsa said he and Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim went to Manila on February 11 to meet with DOTr Secretary Arturo Tugade to seek an exemption from the ban on national roads since it is the only mode of transportation that is readily available.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The municipal government here has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to be exempted temporarily from the tricycle ban implementation on national highways.

Traffic Management Group (TMG) supervisor retired colonel Silverio Bacsa said he and Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim went to Manila on February 11 to meet with DOTr Secretary Arturo Tugade to seek an exemption from the ban on national roads since it is the only mode of transportation that is readily available.

Bacsa said that currently, El Nido has no open secondary routes for tricycles. The roads being used in the town are mostly classified as national roads.

He said the available solution that is best for the situation is for the municipal council to pass a resolution that will indicate where the tricycles can be exempted from the trike ban.

“Kailangan mailagay doon sa resolution ang detalye kung saang partikular na mga lugar sa bayan ang kailangang ma-exempt sa nasabing trike ban,” Bacsa said.

“Meron tayong bubuksang road access in Sitio Danat to Barangay Villa Libertad, but for now, wala pa tayong choice except to ask DOTr to consider our side. Pero gagawaan talaga natin ‘yan ng paraan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bacsa called on all motorbike rental shops in El Nido to be responsible for informing their customers about the designated spaces where they can park.

He said this is the only solution so the motorcycles will not be impounded.

“Nagrereklamo ‘yong mga nagre-rent ng motorbike kung saan nila ipa-park ‘yong kanilang motor dahil wala naman daw silang nakikitang public parking places dito sa bayan. Katatapos lang daw nila kumain, pagbalik nila wala na ang kanilang motorbike, kinuha na ng mga TMG, “ he said.

Bacsa said they can give consideration if the motorcycles will be left for a short while, but not the whole day.

“Huwag naman din ‘yong iiwan nila ang motor nila dyan sa maghapon at babalikan pagkatapos mag-island hopping. Iba din yon,” he added.

About the Author Bella Mutia