The victims of the Christmas Day robbery in El Nido expressed their disappointment following the Palawan Police Provincial Office’s release of a computerized facial composite of the perpetrator, alleging it is not a match to the one captured by their CCTV footage.

An issue has now developed between the Police Provincial Office (PPO) and the proprietors of Roger Store in Barangay Corong-Corong, stemming from the January 4 release of a visual depiction, which is being used in the ongoing investigation of the crime that occurred on December 25, 2023.

In a message to Palawan News, the owners stated that they had previously informed the provincial police about the disparity between the graphical representation and the image of the suspect captured by their CCTV. However, they were surprised that the PPO still released it.

“Nag message din sa akin ang bantay ko. Nagtataka din siya [kung] bakit inilabas pa samantalang malayo sa picture galing sa CCTV footage. Kitang kita naman na magkaiba,” the store owner vented out.

The store owners argue that the premature release of the digital composite may result in misidentification and potentially impede the progress of the investigation.

“Ang sinabi sa akin ay malaki na ang progress ng ginagawa nilang imbestigasyon,” she said.

In response, the local police defended their actions, asserting that the digital composite was released based on information provided by eyewitnesses.

The police also acknowledged the concerns raised by the store owners and extended an invitation for collaborative efforts.

They emphasized the necessity of collective input to create a more reliable and accurate composite that aligns with eyewitness accounts.

“Pwede silang magbigay ng akmang description base sa victim,” PPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos.