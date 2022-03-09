A resident rescued a Philippine palm civet that had been attacked by dogs on an island in El Nido and turned it over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The PCSDS, in a release Monday (March 7), said the Philippine palm civet (Paradoxurus philippensis) was handed to its Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff-Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Office (PCSDS-WTMO) in El Nido by Steven John Andao of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Protected Area Management Office (DENR-PAMO) on March 3.

Locally known as “musang”, it weighs approximately 400 grams, said the PCSDS.

Andao reported that the caretaker of Pasandigan Island approached them when they were doing a transect swim near the area to ask for assistance in rescuing the wildlife that had been mauled by dogs at daybreak on March 3.

“The caretaker found the wildlife species while being bitten by dogs at dawn on the same day. It suffered injuries and wounds as a result of the incident,” the PCSDS said.

With the assistance of the PCSDS District Management Division (DMD)-North, the wildlife species were brought on the same day to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for its rehabilitation.