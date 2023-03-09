Despite the setbacks, El Nido remained the top tourist destination in the MIMAROPA region in February, according to the Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Visitor Arrivals, or TourLISTA.

After El Nido comes Puerto Princesa City, which is followed by Coron and San Vicente.

Puerto Galera placed fifth, while Brooke’s Point ranked sixth.

Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro came in seventh, Linapacan in eighth, and Calapan in Oriental Mindoro and Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro came in ninth and tenth, respectively.

Aside from having the most tourists, island hopping in the tiny islets and limestone cliffs is still the most popular itinerary for El Nido visitors.

Payongpayong Island topped the list, followed by a tie between Secret Lagoon and Shimizu Island, Commando Beach in third place, and Big Lagoon in fifth.

Puerto Princesa’s Bakers Hill is the only attraction outside El Nido that made it to the Top 5.

“Long Live, El Nido! Let us put a heart to care for our environment while we enjoy doing things here in El Nido. On top of this position, lies our responsibility for our nature,” the local government of El Nido said on Facebook.

