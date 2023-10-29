The municipal government of El Nido earned multiple recognitions in the recently concluded Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index 2023, as confirmed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Mimaropa Regional Office.

El Nido secured remarkable distinctions, earning Rank 3 Most Competitive in Government Efficiency Pillar and Rank 3 Most Competitive in Infrastructure Pillar

Out of 29 participating LGUs in 1st – 2nd Class Municipalities in the Mimaropa Region, El Nido claimed the 3rd spot.

In 2021, El Nido excelled by achieving the 1st position in the same pillars and ranked 3rd in the Resilience Pillar, recognized as the 3rd Overall LGU in MIMAROPA and the 3rd Most Improved LGU in the 1st-2nd Class Municipality Category.

DTI said rankings of cities and municipalities are based on the sum of their scores on 5 Pillars: Economic Dynamism, Government Efficiency, Infrastructure, Resiliency, and Innovation. Provincial rankings are based on population and income weighted average of the Overall scores of cities and municipalities under a province.