El Nido prepares for test re-opening of Ayala-owned resort

Lim said following a meeting with stakeholders that the implementation of these protocols during the dry run on July 17 will be closely observed before their town fully re-opens catering to local tourists.

EL NIDO, Palawan — Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim has assured local residents and tourism stakeholders in this town that the municipal government will impose strict health protocols as part of its “dry run” in opening the El Nido Resorts back into business.

Lim said following a meeting with stakeholders that the implementation of these protocols during the dry run on July 17 will be closely observed before their town fully re-opens catering to local tourists.

“Kung paiiralin natin ang takot, kailan tayo mag-uumpisang bumangon? Nandidito tayo ngayon upang tanggapin natin ang rekomendasyon. Bilang inyong punong bayan, ‘di ko kakayanin ito kung wala kayo. Kasiraan ng El Nido ay kasiraan nating lahat kaya gusto ko ay transparency. Sana po naunawaan ninyo,” Lim told stakeholders.

El Nido Resorts through Mariglo Laririt, director for sustainability of Ten Knots Philippines, presented in detail the company’s plan for the reopening.

Laririt assured that El Nido Resorts will strictly implement low contact check-in, seamless online checkouts via email, and cashless payments among others. She said there will also be private and low-density activities and personalized dining experience.

She said only RT-PCR cleared domestic travelers will be allowed to fly to El Nido to stay in their resorts.

“We understand everybody’s concern on safety measures but we would like to assure that we’ll follow strict health protocols where tourists’ RT-PCR tests are negative to this virus before flying to El Nido. We ensure responsible and safe journey for our tourists,” Laririt said.

About the Author Bella Mutia