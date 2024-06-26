The El Nido police are investigating two separate robbery incidents that have left residents concerned about safety in the area.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on June 22 in Barangay Villa Libertad. Edgardo Apable, 52, a vendor from Barangay Villa Libertad, fell victim to a robber.

According to initial reports, Apable was selling “balut” when three unidentified male suspects approached him on a dirty white TMX 125 tricycle. They purportedly requested to buy “balut” and then instructed Apable to ride with them. Subsequently, at an undisclosed location, the suspects allegedly robbed him of ₱5,000 in cash, a watch, and the merchandise he was selling.

The second incident was recorded at 3:50 a.m. on June 23 at a store in Barangay Maligaya. Jonalyn Namol, 30, a saleslady, was alone in the store when an unidentified suspect entered.

The suspect, described as wearing a hooded jacket and white slippers, managed to steal ₱56,000 from a drawer before fleeing the scene.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the store to aid in their investigation.