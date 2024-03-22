Alias “Waldo” was apprehended in Sitio Diapila, Barangay Tenegueban, El Nido, after a search warrant was executed, uncovering a caliber 38 revolver in his possession.

He was detained by the El Nido police station along with the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), 401st MC RMFB, and 4th Platoon 2nd Palawan PMFC on March 21.

The search warrant, issued by Judge Anna Leah Tionson-Mendoza on March 18, pertained to a violation of Republic Act 10591.

Republic Act 10591, also known as the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” is a law in the Philippines that regulates the ownership, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition.

Enacted in 2013, the law aims to promote responsible gun ownership, enhance public safety, and curb illegal firearms trafficking and proliferation.

It establishes stricter requirements and procedures for obtaining firearms licenses and permits, imposes heavier penalties for violations, and strengthens the monitoring and control of firearms and ammunition.