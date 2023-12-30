Authorities in El Nido arrested a man for threatening a tricycle driver using a homemade shotgun on Thursday, around 9:45 p.m.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported that the suspect, known as alias Mar, 29, a resident of Barangay Masagana, targeted tricycle driver Andrew Daquer, 41, from Brgy. Villa Libertad in El Nido.

Initial police investigation said that on December 28, the victim, while in his tricycle parked along Hama Street in Masagana, was confronted by the suspect who arrived on a motorcycle, uttering threats.

Alias Mar then parked, pulled out his improvised shotgun (paltik), and pointed it at Daquer.

The victim fled the scene and sought help from El Nido Municipal Police Station personnel, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The police confiscated the following items from alias Mar: a firearm with a loaded chamber, one piece of shotgun live ammunition (chamber load), two additional pieces of shotgun live ammunition, and an improvised caliber 22.

Furthermore, the suspect resisted and disobeyed the arresting officer.

The arrested individual is now in the custody of El Nido MPS for proper legal proceedings.

Charges for grave threat and violation of Republic Act 10591 are being prepared and will be filed with the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.