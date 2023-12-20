Several concerned residents of El Nido have claimed that it was volunteers, and not the Philippine Coast Guard personnel as previously reported, who rescued a group of passengers when their boat capsized off Barangay Corong-Corong on Sunday due to the rough sea conditions.

Local media reports, including that of Palawan News, had based their story on the account of the incident provided by the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD Pal), as posted on its Facebook page. The report stated that personnel from the Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan (CGSNP), in coordination with a nearby island resort, rescued approximately 20 passengers from the boat MBca Wave Uno involved in the incident.

Tanya Escaler, in response to the story, said she was the one who rescued the passengers and “not the coast guard” after witnessing their boat capsize.

“I was there personally on my private speedboat first to the scene to save my friends (locals) during the emergency, and I was the one who informed Coast Guard Lt. Dela Cruz of the incident,” Escaler stated in a comment to the report published by Palawan News.

Arnel Tamayosa also commented that El Nido Resorts personnel were the ones who rescued the distressed passengers.

“Shout out sa mga kasamahan ko dito sa marines sport renz toling, Benjie Cabrera at rowel galoso kahit off duty na di nag alinlangan na tumulong kahit inabot ng gabi para maging safe lang mga guest at sinamahan pa ng aming nurse para masiguro Ang kalagayan nila papuntang community hospital (sic),” he said.

CGSNP Station Commander Lt. Niño dela Cruz, in an interview with Palawan News this morning, December 20, confirmed that Escaler was the one who called him to report the incident. However, he said that their response team arrived late due to the distance between their vessel and the location of the incident.

He explained that due to the distance, he coordinated with other island resorts, and they were the first to respond.

“To make it clear, si ma’am Tanya (Escaler) tumawag sa akin. Pero ang sabi niya, kasi parang nagpa-panic na siya, ang sabi niya magre-rescue sila kasi may napansin silang bangka na tumaob,” dela Cruz said.

“Ngayon, yung floating asset natin is nandito sa port at ang pinangyarihan ng insidente ay malayo dito sa mismong (Bacuit) Bay at malapit doon sa island resort sa Tour B. So nauna sila nung umalis na yung tropa para sumunod doon, kinoordinate ko na rin sa ibang island resort doon kaya sila ang unang nag-respond together with ma’am Tanya,” he explained.

He noted that they have arrangements with resorts to carry out rescue operations in cases of potential delays, particularly when their locations are considerably far from where incidents like boat capsizing occur.

Dela Cruz went on to clarify that their posted report mentioned their coordination with a nearby resort but didn’t realize the necessity of specifying which resort was involved or identifying the individuals participating in the rescue.

“Ka-text ko siya noong time na yon. Ang sabi ko, on the way na ang tropa kasi naghihingi siya ng diver at ilaw. Pero kinoordinate ko na rin yan sa mga nearby island resort, na kung puwede, kasi mas malapit sila, sila ang unang mag-respond,” Dela Cruz said.

“Nag-activate kami ng response team, pero para hindi ma-delay yong rescue, itinawag na namin kaagad sa mas malapit na [resort],” he explained.

EDITORS’ NOTE: Palawan News takes notice of the comments posted on this thread (https://www.facebook.com/100064367935328/posts/762584052563852/?mibextid=WC7FNe), particularly those pointing out certain details about the reported rescue of the passengers. This story was based on the information the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) released. Palawan News stands by the accuracy of this report insofar as our reporting of the PCG official statement is concerned. As to the details of the role played by local volunteers during the rescue, the story stated that the PCG had coordinated with a nearby resort, albeit without detailing it.