The local government unit (LGU) of El Nido conducted a public consultation with the residents who would be affected by the planned water system rehabilitation in a bid to resolve the issues confronting the town’s water quality.

The LGU said that they have presented to the community the current state of the town’s sewage system, which contributed to the contamination of their water system.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and the Department of Health (DOH) in MIMAROPA earlier confirmed the presence of E. coli and fecal coliform in the waters within the vicinity of El Nido that resulted in 564 cases of diarrhea among tourists in 2022.

Town mayor Edna Gacott-Lim inspected the waterway that connects Barangay Maligaya and Brgy. Buena Suerte.

“Hindi bababa sa 10 tubo o pipes ang nadiskubrehang nakakonekta mula sa kabahayan o establishemento nang nasabing estero,” the Municipal Information Office (MIO) said.

The mayor immediately ordered the closure of the leaking pipes.

The residents welcomed the move positively and volunteered to self-demolish the structures currently blocking the waterways.

In return, the LGU promised to help the affected people financially and help them move.

