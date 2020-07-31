El Nido LGU ensures compliance with health protocols in tourism reopening

She said this will be determined after the Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has assessed and evaluated the result of the series of dry runs they conducted earlier.

EL NIDO, Palawan — Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim assured Wednesday that the municipal government will strictly and “carefully” comply with all the health protocols the government is imposing if tourism activities reopen.

She said this will be determined after the Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has assessed and evaluated the result of the series of dry runs they conducted earlier.

“El Nido may not be COVID-19 free, but I assure the public that this case is well taken cared of. The COVID-19 positive patient is isolated and strictly being monitored. However, let this situation be a reminder to us all that we must always observe proper health precautionary measures against the virus,” Lim was quoted in saying Wednesday.

Municipal public information officer Kurt Acosta told Palawan News that the simulation of what will be the new normal process in tourism by the business community will form part of their preparation for opening. However, there is no exact date yet on when this will happen.

He said the results of the simulation activities will also still be presented to the public and local legislators for assessment.

“We are preparing pa lang po protocols and countermeasures for COVID-19. The simulation activities done shall be presented also to the public and to our legislators for assessment before these shall be presented to our DOT secretary. Kung may kailangang changes, uulitin natin,“ Acosta.

The dry run involved the transportation sectors in handling guests coming from from airport, tricycles, boats, local tours, food preparation for island guests, including hotel accommodations, and response system to guests’ arrival to departure.

“We are involving, engaging even the private sector to participate because this is not only the mayor’s job, this is a community concern where everybody needs to participate and take part in preserving the health situation of our town,” Emergency Operations Center (EOC) manager Edgardo Sabenacio said in an earlier interview.

Puyat was supposed to visit El Nido again on August 5 for the assessment, but her trip was cancelled.

