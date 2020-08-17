El Nido launches new tourism branding ‘Our Safe Haven’

Main proponent and Sangguniang Bayan member Christine Nicole Lim emphasized the need for re-branding the previous tourism campaign “Friendly Paradise” into “Our Safe Haven,” in order to adapt to the “new normal” mode of tourism and general way of life amidst the pandemic.

EL NIDO, Palawan – The municipal government here has launched a “new normal” tourism campaign dubbed “Our Safe Haven”.

It was unveiled last August 11 through municipal council Resolution No. 20-191.

Main proponent and Sangguniang Bayan member Christine Nicole Lim emphasized the need for re-branding the previous tourism campaign “Friendly Paradise” into “Our Safe Haven,” in order to adapt to the “new normal” mode of tourism and general way of life amidst the pandemic.

“With this new campaign, we wanted to highlight El Nido as a safe place amidst the pandemic. A “kanlungan” (shelter) para sa lahat, not only for the residents and Palaweños. We wanted them [tourists] to feel that El Nido is their second home,” Lim told Palawan News Friday (August 14).

“The word ‘Our’ comes with an emphasis on our sense of accountability. We take good care of the things we own and that we are all together in this,” she added.

Municipal Tourism Officer (MTO) Arvin Acosta said that the re-branded tourism campaign aims to project a message of healing.

“#Oursafehaven. Safe ka from problems, you leave them where you came. Haven like a sanctuary. Ang pagod mong soul, dito ka makakita ng comfort, mare-recharge ka. We project an environment na magbibigay ng healing na makaka-escape ka from messy world, mapakiramdaman mo na malaya ka with nature,” Acosta told Palawan News the same day.

Acosta said the ceremonial launching of the campaign has no definite date.

