El Nido inaugurates first 50-bed hospital

The provincial government is set to inaugurate a 50-bed community hospital in Barangay Pasadeña, El Nido.

Engr. Saylito M. Purisima, provincial government’s chief for Infrastructure Unit said that the facility worth P140 million would be beneficial for the residents of El Nido as well as to the Palaweños being a tourist destination in Palawan.

“Magandang balita ito para sa mga taga-El Nido at sa lalawigan ng Palawan dahil sa Friday [August 28] ay ang formal blessing at inauguration ng El Nido Community Hospital. Dahil din sa COVID pandemic, pinapabilis din ni Governor lahat ng mga hospital projects natin para makapag-operate. Ang total cost ng infrastructure nito ay about P140 million pesos and continuous yung landscaping and housekeeping,” Purisima said.

The facility has an isolation building, doctors and nurses quarters, dietary and linen building, materials recovery facility, mortuary building, motor pool or powerhouse building, elevated water tank, deep well and water treatment facility.

Dra. Mary Ann Navarro, the chief of hospital, said the 17-bed facility has extended services and will be upgraded with a laboratory in 2022.

“May extended services na agad, year 2022 ay plano ma-upgrade. 17-bed capacity ito, kaya na ‘yon for the start pero kaya po yon ng 50 beds,” Navarro said.

Currently, Palawan has 10 operating hospitals including San Vicente which inaugurated its facility on July 28.

Additional hospitals are also planned to be put up in Araceli-Dumaran, Cuyo and Coron.

