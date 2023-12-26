The municipal health office of El Nido said today they are reaching out to a tourist who recently posted a complaint on Facebook about an unnamed dining establishment that reportedly served them bulalo with larvae floating on its soup.

In a statement, municipal health officer Jo-Ann Huerto said they are “actively” trying to reach out to the individual in order to identify the establishment concerned and conduct a proper investigation.

“We want to assure the public that we are taking this matter seriously.The municipal health office is actively reaching out to the individual who posted the claims on social media in order to gather more information and investigate the matter more thoroughly,” the health office stated.

Netizen Karl Jarre Buyante earlier shared a photo in the El Nido Forum Facebook group that showed larvae floating in the bulalo soup he and his girlfriend ordered.

The couple had reportedly already began consuming the dish when they discovered the floating larvae.

Buyante posted the photo of the incident as he called on local authorities and commercial establishments to be more diligent in ensuring food safety for tourists and consumers.