EL NIDO, Palawan — Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim and the El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ENCCI) led on Valentine’s Day the distribution of vitamins to elderly residents and persons with disability (PWD) here.

Engr. Leonides Echague, president of the ENCCI, said the distribution of Vitamin C tablets is an initiative to strengthen the immune system of the recipients in relation to the coronavirus disease-2019 or COVID-19, which is a global health emergency.

Echague said the vitamins were part of the 260,000 pieces of tablets and syrups they distributed in a bid to prevent the most vulnerable residents of their town from being affected by viruses, not just COVID-19.

He said they have previously handed out Vitamin C tablets too to around 9,000 elementary students, including those in elementary schools in Nacpan. The beach is a frequented area in this municipality.

Echague said they will also engage them to teach proper food handling and personal hygiene.

“This is our way of countering the issue of the virus. We will teach them proper food handling and personal hygiene,” he said.

“We, in the chamber, commit ourselves to be part or to do our part to help the local government unit (LGU) find solutions and implement them at the earliest possible time. The future of this town should be better and not worst if we will only work together,” Echague added.

Mayor Lim, on the other hand, lauded the ENCCI and other partners, such as the 405th Auxiliary Squadron of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Rotary Club International-El Nido, and RHU El Nido among others, for going out of their way on February 14 to join the event.

Lim said the intention to boost the immune system of the elderly residents, the PWDs, and school children is a way forward against getting ill because of viruses.

“Napakaganda ng programa ng ENCCI dahil hindi lang sila nagnenegosyo sa ating bayan at hindi lang sila tumutulong sa ating mga project, kundi tumutulong din sila sa pagpapalakas ng kalusugan. Sila ang ating partner sa lokal na pamahalaan kaya napakapalad ng bayan ng El Nido na mayroon tayong ganitong mga sektor na handang tumulong sa ating mga programa sa bayan,” Lim said.

ENCCI volunteers will continue to hand out vitamins as part of its health campaign in the town.

The PCGA 405TH Auxillary Squadron, on the other hand, participated by conducting an information campaign on COVID-19 to about 200 individuals, including boat captains. They also handed out free Vitamin C tablets.

“We believed they should be protected since they cater to all the guests every day in the tours,” Echague said.

RHU chief Dr. Marian Relucion also participated in the campaign drive against the coronavirus disease.

The local Municipal Social and Development Office (MSWDO) was also present to help in the event.

