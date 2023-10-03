The local government of El Nido is considering a PPP water supply project through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to enhance water supply infrastructure in town through a PPP model, ensuring sustainable access to clean water for its residents.

Last September 28 to 29, the USAID-Safe Water Team, along with representatives from the PPP Center, visited El Nido for the presentation of a high-level study on the Bulk Water Supply Project for the municipality.

The presentation covered various aspects, including the potential bulk water supply project at Happy Valley and the exploration of a long-term water source at Cataban. The study also projected water supply and demand for the next 20 years.

Following recommendations stemming from the study, the local government is now considering the utilization of the Project Development Monitoring Fund (PDMF) for project preparation and transaction advisory services with technical assistance from the PPP Center.

The PDMF is a revolving fund managed by the PPP Center, aimed at improving the investment environment for PPPs and nurturing a robust pipeline of well-prepared PPP infrastructure projects.