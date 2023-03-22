El Nido has started the strict enforcement of the “No Mayor’s Permit, No Operation” policy for island hopping-related enterprises via an executive order issued by the office of the town mayor.

The new policy was implemented on March 20, 2023.

El Nido said in a statement that the decision is the outcome of a resolution passed by the El Nido Management Authority following the leniency shown to the enterprises.

“The management has found grounds to push such a move after repeated demands, leniency and calls to register their business and or secure their Mayor’s permit,” the LGU said.

“The Island Management Authority has aided said island businesses to register and secure their Mayor’s permit but unfortunately, still continued their operations without a valid Mayor’s permit,” it added.

Under Executive Order No. 23-024 island hopping businesses like tour operators, boats, tour guides, dive guides, dive centers, food handlers, boat crews and boat captains will be refrained from operations until they have secured a Mayor’s Permit.

