Around 500 food packs were distributed by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of El Nido to the communities of Cagbuli, Ligad, and Daracoton in Brgy. Teneguiban, and at Sitio Kiminawit in Brgy. Bebeladan last January 27-28.

El Nido Mayor Edna Lim reported that 260 families from Brgy. Teneguiban received food packs, while the other 240 were distributed to families and Sangguniang Kabataan officials working in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Food for Work Program in Brgy. Bebeladan

According to the MSWDO, the two barangays were the most affected by the northeast monsoon or Amihan.

Food for Work is a short-term program that provides food packs to economically-challenged and those affected by calamities in exchange for doing community tasks.

Lim also thanked the 23rd Marine Company of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 and El Nido Municipal Police Station (ENMPS) for helping them distribute the food packs.

About Post Author