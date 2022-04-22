Sun and beach destinations Boracay, Davao, and El Nido in Palawan top the destinations picked by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit delegates, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Thursday.

The DOT said dedicated tours in Davao and El Nido have been fully booked, followed by Ilocos region with only two slots left, and Boracay.

“The DOT is honored to have our esteemed delegates visit our top destinations for the post-tours component of the WTTC 2022 Global Summit. Aside from the usual sun and beach/holiday portfolio, we’ve also integrated fun experiences involving food and gastronomy, and wellness to make the trips more memorable for the guests,” it said in a statement.

“These carefully curated post-tours will allow our guests to experience firsthand the Filipino brand of hospitality in the new normal, as well as see how our health and safety protocols have protected tourists, workers, and communities in our destinations. We want to get the word out that tourism in the Philippines is safe and fun for all,” it added.

Travel in Boracay has been picking up from the pandemic slump since local travel restrictions had been relaxed in the country.

Last Holy Week, it posted the highest visitor arrival since the global health crisis began, even surpassing the 19,000 carrying capacity on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

In an earlier statement, Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the government would defer to third-party experts to study the possibility of increasing Boracay’s carrying capacity, but even if they allow an increase, health and safety would remain a priority.

“Even tourists don’t want to go to a place that’s overcrowded. So that’s one thing,” she said.

Apart from the four destinations, DOT has several tourism activities for WTTC delegates lined up, including the Quezon Culinary Experience; Rizal eco and art tour; Bataan culture and heritage tour; investment tour in Clark, Pampanga, and Tarlac; and the Southern Tagalog tour.

On the second day of the summit, tourism stakeholders discussed important topics such as redefining travel in a changing world, financing recovery following the pandemic, the latest travel trends, and seamless international mobility, among others.

Considered one of the most influential travel & tourism events worldwide, the WTTC Global Summit is an annual gathering of the entire spectrum of the industry, including airlines and airports, hotels and hospitality groups, tour operators and retail travel agents, online distributors, cruise lines, investment companies, insurance groups, and the technology industry. (PNA)