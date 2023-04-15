A total of 15 colorum tricycles were apprehended in a two-day operation conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Group (TEG) of El Nido from April 13-14.

The TEG also impounded single motorcycles whose riders were caught without helmets and other violations.

According to Sonny Monje of the Traffic Enforcement Group, they personally went to all tricycle queues and apprehended those without proper permits.

The apprehended tricycles were temporarily brought to the Municipal Covered Court.

Meanwhile, some tricycles refusing to pick up passengers or overcharging have been summoned by Municipal Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (MTFRB) chairman, Vice Mayor Luningning Batoy.

This is after some complaints on social media have reached the authorities.

In a statement, the local government encouraged the public to formally report their complaints to the proper authorities and to take photos or note the body numbers of the offending tricycles or drivers.

They also expressed its gratitude to everyone for actively participating in its programs aimed at promoting orderly traffic and transportation in the town.

