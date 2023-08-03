The El Nido Tourism Office has reported that the picturesque town has already welcomed a total of 328,091 tourists, surpassing its previous record of 311,724, set during the peak year of 2019.

The tourism office stated in a post on Wednesday that the considerable rise in tourist arrivals is a reflection of the captivating natural beauty and charm of El Nido.

“This remarkable growth wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and support of our Accommodation Establishments, who actively submitted their tourist arrival reports by directly encoding in TourLISTA webpage,” the El Nido Tourism Office said.

It also expressed gratitude to the supporters of the town for helping make it an unforgettable experience for travelers worldwide.

In March, El Nido earned the 4th spot on the Top 100 Beaches on Earth of the worldbeachguide.com list.

The website described the town as “more than just a single beach,” comprising around “50 beaches set among a series of small islands, towering marble cliffs, lush tropical vegetation, ancient caves, and enchanting lagoons.”