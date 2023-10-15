An El Nido conservation group has launched an online petition against the operation of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rentals on Nacpan Beach, claiming that it poses a threat to sea turtles hatching in the area.

The campaign was initiated on October 12 by Jamie Dichaves from the El Nido Marine Turtle Conservation Network (ENMTCN) and was launched on Change.org. As of the time of this posting, it has garnered 845 online signatures.

Their goal is to gather 1,000 online signatures to stop the operation of the ATV rentals.

Dichaves told Palawan News that the local government of El Nido and the Protected Area Management Office of the El Nido-Taytay Managed Resource Protected Area have taken steps to prevent ATV operations in the area.

“The mayor and LGU met with the operators onsite to discuss the order and alternative routes away from the beach,” she said.

“A day after the petition came out, the Protected Area Management Office printed tarps explicitly saying that ATVs are not allowed on the beach and started posting them in Nacpan,” she added.

Based on the online petition, the local government has issued three cease and desist orders, while the PAMO and the Municipal Tourism Office have sent letters to the operators to enforce these as well.

However, all the CDOs are being disregarded by the ATV operators.

A local who requested anonymity told Palawan News that ATV operations still persist in the area.

“Kahit may nilagay ng paskil ang munisipyo, tuloy pa rin sila,” the local said.

“Sabi nila, tuloy-tuloy daw ang operation nila kasi meron naman daw silang permit hanggang December,” it added.

Dichaves clarified that they are not against the use of ATV per se but it should be conducted on designated areas.

“ATV tours are clearly not a welcome beach activity. ATV operators are free to operate in El Nido. We just ask that they conduct ATV activity away from beaches,” she said.

“We are hopeful they’ll see and understand the importance of protecting El Nido’s marine turtles,” she added.

In 2015, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park faced the same problem with a hotel operating ATV rentals along Sabang Beach.

Acknowledging the threat it poses to the wildlife and the community, the Protected Area Management Board issued a cease and desist order and ordered the hotel to conduct their ATV operations in a man-made track within their privately owned property away from the beach.