El Nido club owner, 2 others linked to murder of 17-year-old

The El Nido police have arrested three persons including an owner of a popular local establishment in connection with the death on Thursday of a 17-year-old girl.

Provincial PNP spokesperson Capt. Ric Ramos identified the suspects as Judy Ann Napalit Manco, Pierre Jane Loredo, and Kris Samantha Barrios.

“Na-inquest na po kanina ang mga suspek at sinampahan ng kasong murder in relation to child abuse or Republic Act (RA) 7610,” he said.

Ramos has declined to give further details about the case or release a copy of the police investigation report, stating that the victim was a minor.

A separate police source, however, told Palawan News that the main suspect, Manco, was caught on a cellphone video confronting the victim prior to her death. He added that investigators are looking at “jealous rage” as the motive behind the killing.

The victim, according to the source, had suffered from multiple injuries after receiving physical beating. She reportedly managed to report the incident to the local police station before she was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Manco is reported to be the proprietor of Pukka Bar, a famous reggae club in El Nido.

A relative of the victim who asked not to be identified claimed that the minor was abducted following her altercation with Manco. The source added that the victim may have been poisoned before she was beaten.

Initial medical report showed signs of grave physical abuse that led to her immediate death.

Manco and the two other suspects were being detained at the provincial jail after they underwent the inquest proceeding Saturday.

