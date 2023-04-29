The El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) has recognized the honesty shown by local tour guide Ervin Limco who returned a lost wallet containing around P50,000 cash to its tourist owner last April 26.

In a Facebook post, Leonides Echague shared some snippets as the ECCI handed the Honesty and Integrity award to Limco

“We celebrate Ervin Limco for his remarkable honesty in returning a lost wallet to a guest at 7 Commando Beach. His act inspires us to strive for the same level of commitment to honesty and integrity that embodies our community,” PCCI said

“The El Nido Chamber awarded Ervin Limco with gift certificates as a symbol of our admiration for his exceptional act of honesty. We hope that this recognition inspires him to continue inspiring others to embrace and embody the values of honesty and integrity,” they added.

Limco personally received the award calling on his fellow tour guides and other locals to emulate his good deed.

“Para sa mga kasamahan kong tour guide sa El Nido, sa El Nido Tour Guide Association, pag dumating man ang time na ganito na mawalan ang guest isoli po natin ito. Hindi natin iisipin yung award na ibibigay sa atin ng guest kung maliit man ito o malaki. Ang importante nagbigay tayo ng halimbawa ng mabuting kalooban na dapat tularan ng mga taga El Nido,” he said.

