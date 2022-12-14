The local government of El Nido held its 23rd Kulambo Festival on December 13, with the purpose of drawing attention to the significance of kulambo, also known as mosquito nets, in the prevention of diseases such as malaria and dengue.

El Nido Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim said the celebration has been going on since 1999, which demonstrates the dedication of the local government to eradicating diseases carried by mosquitoes in their community.

“The Kulambo Festival in El Nido, which goes back to its establishment in 1999, is a celebration of the importance of mosquito nets in protecting people from these diseases. During the festival, people come together to learn about the dangers of malaria and dengue, and to celebrate the use of mosquito nets as a simple and effective way to prevent these diseases,” Lim said in a post.

“This year’s celebration is proof that we continue to take up arms and combat malaria and dengue as part of our commitment to end these diseases in our municipality,” she added.

Lim added that they find the festival to be an effective means of engaging the residents in the advocacy for the use of mosquito nets.

The festival also affords attendees the chance to socialize with one another while indulging in fun activities.

People who attend are treated to a variety of entertainment, including music and dance performances, as well as a selection of foods and beverages.

Through events like the parade and contest for best costumes, people can have fun while learning about the value of mosquito nets in preventing the spread of malaria and dengue.

“Mosquito nets are a simple yet effective way to prevent mosquitoes from biting people while they sleep. When used properly, mosquito nets can provide a physical barrier between people and mosquitoes, making it difficult for the insects to reach them. This can help prevent the transmission of diseases like malaria and dengue, which are spread by mosquito bites,” she said.

El Nido’s chief executive also stressed that mosquitoes and the diseases it transmits pose a major concern not just in their town but all over the world which pushed her to advocate the use of mosquito nets.

