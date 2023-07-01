A 67-year-old businessman in El Nido was arrested by the authorities for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition, the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) reported.

The arrest stemmed from a search warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson Mendoza of RTC, FJR, Branch 164, Roxas against Fernando Velasco Carullo Jr.

The operation was led by the El Nido Municipal Police Station in collaboration with the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Palawan Police Provincial Office, 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B, and the National Intelligence Support Group.

Recovered under Carullo’s possession, control, and custody were one Elisco M16A1 rifle with a serial number, one Remington caliber .45 pistol with a serial number, one long M16 magazine, three short M16 magazines, three 9mm magazines, one hundred rounds of .45 caliber live ammunition, fifty rounds of .45 caliber live ammunition, two hundred seven rounds of .45 caliber live ammunition, twenty rounds of .22 caliber live ammunition, sixty-one rounds of 5.56 caliber live ammunition, two fired cartridges of .45 caliber, and six live ammunition of 9mm caliber.

Carullo, along with the seized pieces of evidence, was brought to the El Nido Municipal Police Station for further investigation and proper disposition in accordance with the law.

According to PPO, a thorough examination of the evidence will be conducted in continuation with their investigation into the violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.