Puerto Princesa City has recorded a violation of the Omnibus Election Code, as a 60-year-old businessman was apprehended early this morning at a checkpoint in Sitio Anilawan, Barangay Babuyan, for a .45 caliber handgun allegedly found in plain sight inside his vehicle.

According to a report obtained by Palawan News from sources, the arrest took place at around 12:55 a.m. on August 29. The individual identified as Esperidon Cabuhat, a resident of Brgy. Manlag in the town of El Nido, was allegedly in violation of the gun ban imposed due to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

The arrest was carried out by personnel from the 3rd Platoon Forward Operating Base (FOB), led by Police Captain Alan Delos Santos, under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Mervin Immaculata, during a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) checkpoint operation.

Cabuhat was driving a grey Estrada vehicle, with a passenger accompanying him. Confiscated from him was a Jericho 941FS firearm loaded with seven live rounds.

During the suspect’s interview, he said that the said firearm had a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) with an expiry date of August 15, 2033, and a permit to carry valid until September 21, 2021.

The implementation of the gun ban for the BSKE started on August 28, with the city police setting up COMELEC checkpoints at strategic points across Puerto Princesa.

The election period, including the period of prohibited activities, primarily highlighted by the gun ban which restricts the possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms and other lethal weapons, will remain until November 29, 2023.