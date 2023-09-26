The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing has officially declared two barangays in the town of El Nido, namely Buena Suerte and Corong-Corong, along with Barangay Pagkakaisa in Puerto Princesa City, as drug-cleared.

This declaration came after a thorough evaluation during the fourth deliberation and declaration of drug-cleared barangays in El Nido led by the MIMAROPA Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) on September 21.

Prior to the declaration, the respective Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) chairpersons of Buena Suerte and Corong-Corong, along with the Local Government Unit, presented and explained the basis for their application to attain drug-cleared status, adhering to the guidelines outlined in DDB Reg. 4 series of 2021’s Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

According to the respective barangays, the declaration signifies a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues within these communities.