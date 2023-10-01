The 27-year-old Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena lived up to the expectation by clinching the Philippines’ first gold medal at the 19th Asian Games bringing an end to the nation’s prolonged gold-medal drought in athletics.

Obiena cleared an impressive 5.90 meters in his first attempt, establishing a new Asian Games record and securing the coveted gold medal.

This achievement marks a historic moment in Philippine athletics, breaking a 29-year gold medal drought since Elma Muros Posadas won bronze in women’s long jump at the 1994 Hiroshima Games.

This is also the first gold medal earned by a Filipino track and field athlete in the Asian Games since the legendary Lydia De Vega’s century dash triumph in 1986, in Seoul, South Korea.

Obiena’s gold medal catapulted the Philippines’ position in the overall medal standings. With a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze medals, the Philippines surged from 24th to 18th place.

Host China continues to dominate the medal tally, maintaining its top spot with a remarkable haul of 114 gold, 68 silver, and 34 bronze medals. Japan has risen to the second position, surpassing South Korea, with a total of 28 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze medals. South Korea, now at third place, boasts 27 golds, 29 silvers, and 54 bronzes.

India occupies the fourth spot with 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze medals, while Uzbekistan follows closely behind in fifth place with 10 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze medals.