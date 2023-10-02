Following his historic gold medal win at the 19th Asian Game, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena is set to take a much-needed break before gearing up for his campaign in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When asked about his next plans, Obiena expressed his desire to take a rest first.

“I’m resting. I don’t want to think about that guys,” he said.

Obiena, together with his father, former national team member Emerson Obiena, has already left Hangzhou for Manila a day after clinching the Philippine’s first gold medal.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Terry Capistrano, emphasized that preparations for Obiena’s second Olympic bid will commence after the holiday season.

“After Christmas, we can start thinking of Paris,” he said.

PATAFA stressed that Obiena has been on a rigorous schedule in preparation for his historic performance at the Asian Games that broke pole vault records of 5.90 meters.

Obiena became the first Filipino athlete to qualify for the Olympics after achieving the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters with a silver medal performance at the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this year.